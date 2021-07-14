Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $4.00. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 444,686 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 204.37% and a negative return on equity of 50.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

