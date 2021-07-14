Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NMG opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

