Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NYSE:NFBK) Director Frank P. Patafio Sells 27,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NYSE:NFBK) Director Frank P. Patafio sold 27,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $453,600.00.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 123,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,291. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

