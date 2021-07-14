Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS opened at $114.80 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.