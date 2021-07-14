Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $520,556. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,572 shares of company stock worth $869,232 over the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

