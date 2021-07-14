Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,667 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SWBI stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.90. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.78.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 88.85%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

