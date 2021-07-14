Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,462 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,462 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Theravance Biopharma worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

