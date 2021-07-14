Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,013,429 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,829,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,013,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DHT were worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 465,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,375 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $2,392,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHT. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

