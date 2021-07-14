Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 274,447 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

