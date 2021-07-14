Northern Trust Corp Invests $11.44 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.55. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $45.42.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
ImmunityBio Profile
ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.
