Northern Trust Corp Invests $11.44 Million in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.44% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $84,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $15,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,908,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,470,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -16.55. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

