Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

