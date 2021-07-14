North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Update

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 1,051.8% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,502,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NBRI stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. North Bay Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, and wollastonite deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

