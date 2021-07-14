Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.44. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.2878 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

