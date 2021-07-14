Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires Sells 20,000 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00.

NSC stock opened at $261.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $173.39 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

