Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 15,491 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,178 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

