Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.44 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

