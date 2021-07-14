Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.11 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BJ opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

