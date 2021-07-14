Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after acquiring an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 193,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 11.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after acquiring an additional 201,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

