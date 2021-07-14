Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of Terex worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at $267,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its stake in Terex by 13.9% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Terex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

