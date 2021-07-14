Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 15,934 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 863,734 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,376,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 1,030,000 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

