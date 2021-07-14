Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,114 shares of company stock valued at $90,452 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

