Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 5.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 1.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,677 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,157. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CFX stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

