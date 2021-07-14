Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 78,259 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,259 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,046,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Carvana by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Carvana by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,516,000 after purchasing an additional 92,891 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $323.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.89 and a one year high of $329.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Jeffrey Zwelling sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $269,892.00. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,815 shares of company stock worth $408,273,989. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

