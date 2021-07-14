Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

