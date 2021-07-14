Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 94,200 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNVR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR stock opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.97. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

