Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $23,614,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

CENTA opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

