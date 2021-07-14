Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $63,194,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after buying an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other Rexnord news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 230,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, with a total value of $7,049,500.00. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

