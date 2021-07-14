Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 153.6% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 261,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 158,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

