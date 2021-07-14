Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 302.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock worth $12,106,730. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

