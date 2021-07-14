Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $729,000 Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPT stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,284.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

