Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €5.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.52 ($5.31).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

