Nkarta, Inc. (NYSE:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NYSE:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $226,185.00.

Nkarta stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 161,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,544. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

