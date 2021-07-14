Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 24,900 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 24,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,301,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,092,863.94.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 28,400 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,104.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,175.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,600.00.

Shares of NHK stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.03. The company had a trading volume of 46,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18. The firm has a market cap of C$82.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.82. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.97 and a 52 week high of C$2.90.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$2.35 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.