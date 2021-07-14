Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.58 Million

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $99,091.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00052162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.78 or 0.00861101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005348 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

