NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.30.

NGL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.35. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $307.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

