NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

