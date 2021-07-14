NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $624.67 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $626.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.