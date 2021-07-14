NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $9.58 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 129,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

SR stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.39. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.58 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.