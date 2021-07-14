NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.15% of South State as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in South State in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in South State by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $372,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Shares of South State stock opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.90 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.