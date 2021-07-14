NFJ Investment Group LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First American Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,696,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,922,000 after buying an additional 110,782 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,759,000 after purchasing an additional 112,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 185,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 1,569,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,902,000 after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.