NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 48,189 CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.17% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $655,198.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $252,306.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,930 shares of company stock worth $11,500,304. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.15. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $69.60 and a 52-week high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.56.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

