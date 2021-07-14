NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 175,625 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in KBR by 393.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in KBR by 29.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. upped their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.