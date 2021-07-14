NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,021 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

