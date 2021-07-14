News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 21.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWSA. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

News stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,209. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of -280.30 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

