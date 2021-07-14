NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NewAge Inc. is an omni-channel healthy and organic products company. NewAge Inc., formerly known as New Age Beverages Corporation, is based in DENVER. “

Get NewAge alerts:

NewAge stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12). NewAge had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that NewAge will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NewAge by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,473,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 916,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 272,382 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NewAge in the first quarter worth about $3,427,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NewAge by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 672,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NewAge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 509,510 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewAge (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.