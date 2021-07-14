New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stock Holdings Increased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 592.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of EDU stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.