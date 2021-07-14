New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 884.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,862,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $82,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

