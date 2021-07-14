New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after acquiring an additional 871,216 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,297,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,056. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.23. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of analysts have commented on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

