Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.35 ($76.88).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €69.62 ($81.91) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €70.55 ($83.00). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

