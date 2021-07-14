Needham & Company LLC Boosts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $130.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.30. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.14.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 220.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

